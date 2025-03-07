Osgood Perkins says he won't direct new James Bond movie after Amazon takeover

Filmmaker and actor Osgood Perkins is not interested in directing the next James Bond film. The reason behind it is: Amazon MGM taking over the creative reins of the 007 franchise from longtime Bond custodians Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Also read: Daniel Craig reacts to Amazon MGM taking over creative reins of James Bond films with a message for Wilson, Broccoli Last month, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios, Michael and Barbara have formed a new joint venture in which they will co-own James Bond intellectual property rights.(AFP/AP)

No Bond directing gig for Osgood

In recent times, Osgood has made a name for himself in the industry with hits such as Longlegs and The Monkley. Recently, he took part in a Reddit AMA via IndieWire in which he expressed his views about the recent Amazon MGM takeover, according to Variety.

He was asked, “Are you open to directing a Bond movie/trilogy? If so, who would you cast as your version of Bond?”

To which, Perkins immediately shut down the thought by responding, “No, because f*** Jeff Bezos”.

Will Edward Berger direct a Bond film?

Meanwhile, there was buzz that Edward Berger, known for Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front, was in talks with Michael and Barbara for a film before recent takeover.

However, he denied the talks while speaking to Variety on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

When asked if he’d direct a Bond movie, he said, “Barbara Broccoli is no longer doing it and she is at the heart of this project, so I think it’s something different. I don’t know. Things have changed. We will certainly miss her very much.”

He added that he was “100%” interested in Bond when Barbara was in control of the franchise, but “now it’s a different equation. I don’t know what the future is going to look like. I am going to think about it if anyone calls me, but Barbara is at the heart of this. If she is no longer there it becomes a different thing”.

About Amazon MGM Studios takeover

Last month, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios, Michael and Barbara have formed a new joint venture in which they will co-own James Bond intellectual property rights. However, the creative control rests with Amazon MGM. Financial terms weren't disclosed. The deal is expected to close sometime this year.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” Michael said in a statement.

Amazon bought MGM Studios in 2022 for USD 6.1 billion. The new deal came after mounting speculation about the fate of the spy, four years after Bond’s last outing in No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's final appearance in the role. Since the last film, Michael and Barbara have reportedly clashed with Amazon MGM over the direction of Bond.

Now, it is believed that Amazon will decide which actor will take over the famous character. There is still no time frame when that will happen or when the next film will be made.

How did Daniel react

In an interview with Variety, Daniel didn't say anything about the takeover but spoke about his "respect, admiration and love" for Michael and Barbara. He said, “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”