Pamela Anderson recalls moment she ‘almost got killed on a plane’

Pamela Anderson once had a scary encounter with a fellow passenger during a plane journey. Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Tuesday, the 57-year-old shared the ordeal with host Josh Horowitz. She explained that a flyer who confused her for a member of the country band The Chicks tried attacking her. The Baywatch star also admitted that the incident left a negative imprint on her, leaving her scared to fly. Pamela Anderson attends The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pamela Anderson reveals a flight passenger once tried to ‘kill’ her

The Hollywood veteran shared the wild story while speaking about her new film, The Last Showgirl. “This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what this country’s done for you?’” Anderson said.

She explained that while so was clueless about what the man was referring to, a flight attendant came to her aid as he tried attacking her. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done?’ I was like, ‘Oh god.’ I looked back and he was (angry),” Anderson recalled.

“Then this stewardess had to, like, handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me,” she added. The Blonde and Blonder actress then revealed that the passenger had mistaken her for a Dixie Chick.

“Yeah. Ended up he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing?” Anderson said, referring to the band's controversial criticism of the United States’ invasion of Iraq in 2003.

At the time, lead singer Natalie Maines said during a concert that her band, which was formed in Dallas, did not endorse the war and was “ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas.”

Anderson further confessed that following the violent incident, she was afraid to travel via flight. “I almost got killed on a plane,” she said, adding, “I was scared to fly after that, a little bit.”