Liam Neeson makes bold confession about The Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson, ‘I am madly…’

Liam Neeson has made a bold confession about Pamela Anderson. In a recent interview with People, the 72-year-old actor gushed about his The Naked Gun co-star, admitting he is “madly in love” with her. The Taken star's admission about his feelings comes shortly after he revealed he was no longer interested in dating. Liam Neeson has revealed his feelings for Pamela Anderson(Instagram)

Is Liam Neeson in love with Pamela Anderson?

In the recent issue of the magazine, Neeson showered praises on Anderson, saying that she is “just terrific to work with.” “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her,” the Schindler's List star revealed. While it is not clear whether he was serious about his feelings, he was definitely impressed by her.

“I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film,” Neeson said of the 57-year-old actress. Earlier this year, the pair wrapped up filming for Akiva Schaffer's crime comedy, set to release in 2025.

Anderson, too, echoed similar sentiments with nothing but kind words for the Hollywood veteran. Calling Neeson the “perfect gentleman,” the Blonde and Blonder star revealed that he “sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold.” In return, she left homemade bread and cookies in his dressing room.

“He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him,” Anderson said of Neeson, who recently said that he is no longer in the dating scene. “I’m past all that,” the Wildcat actor told People.

Neeson was married to English-American actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her death in 2009. They welcomed two sons together. Years after the loss of his wife, he dated public relations executive Freya St. Johnston for two years. The Retribution star has not dated anyone publically since.