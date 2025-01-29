Quentin Tarantino feels 2019 ‘was the last f**king year of movies.’ Here's why

Quentin Tarantino may be closing in on his 10-film retirement at the right time, according to him. Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival, as quoted by Variety, the filmmaker opined that while he's in “no hurry” to start his 10th and final film owing to personal reasons, he also feels 2019 was the “last f*cking year of movies.” (Also Read – Quentin Tarantino says he will not direct final movie until his son turns 6: ‘I'm in no hurry’) Quentin Tarantino feels 2019 was the last year of movies.

Quentin on state of movies today

“Well, what the f*ck is a movie now? What — something that plays in theaters for a token release for four f*cking weeks? All right, and by the second week, you can watch it on television. I didn’t get into all this for diminishing returns. I mean, it was bad enough in ’97. It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last f*cking year of movies. That was a sh*t deal, as far as I was concerned. The fact that it’s gotten drastically worse? And that it’s just it’s a show pony exercise. Now the theatrical release, you know, and then like yeah, in two weeks, you can watch it on this (streaming platform) and that one. Okay. Theatre? You can’t do that. It’s the final frontier,” Quentin lamented.

Quentin's previous and ninth directorial was Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which released in cinemas in 2019. The period drama captured was set in Los Angeles 1969 and depicted behind-the-scenes Hollywood of that era through the lens of a has-been actor and his audacious stuntman, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively. The film also starred Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley. It was nominated for several Oscars next year, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, even fetching the Best Supporting Actor honour for Brad.

Quentin on his next directorial

"I'm in no hurry to jump into production right now, I've been doing that for 30 years," the filmmaker also said at the Sundance Film Festival. He added, "I kinda want to not end up doing whatever movie I end up doing until my son is 6," said the director and father of the two, citing the reason for staying away from direction in the past few years.

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker shared that currently he is working on a project that will be completed by next year. "If that's a smash hit, that might be my last movie," he shared.