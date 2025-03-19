Rachel Zegler says Snow White can be 'feminine, beautiful in more ways than one', says film is 'for this generation'

Rachel Zegler has been in the eye of the storm since her casting as the iconic Disney princess Snow White in the story's latest live-action adaptation. The Marc Webb film, titled simply Snow White, is releasing on March 21 worldwide. In recent comments, Zegler addressed the character's perception and what she wants the audience to see. (Also read: Snow White first reviews: Some relief for Disney as film gets positive reactions after years of controversies) Rachel Zegler in and as Snow White.

Rachel Zegler on the new Snow White

Snow White's tale was first adapted for the screen by Disney in the classic 1937 animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Talking about how the film remains contemporary 88 years down the line, Zegler says, “From the word go, it was obvious that Marc wanted to make a ‘Snow White’ for this generation. That is what is so poignant in our story, and I think people all over the world will be able to resonate with her.”

Snow White is the studio’s first princess, and while Zegler was somewhat daunted by the magnitude of the prospect, she says it was a challenge she faced head on. “It was really important to me that she be lovable and can be seen as feminine and very beautiful in more ways than one, while also maintaining a sense of strength and willpower. At the same time, she is very charming, and she wins over the seven dwarfs, as well as Jonathan, and ultimately, the kingdom.” says the actor.

Zegler says she is excited to see a new generations of cinegoers watch the story of Snow White on the big screen. “Having a female character at the forefront of your story whose entire purpose is to be fearless, fair, brave, and true is unlike anything that I’ve ever seen before, and I am very excited for the next generation of moviegoers to see that,” she adds.

Snow White cast and release date

Snow White also stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, alongside Andrew Burnao, Ansu Kabia, Patrick Page, Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeremy Swift and Andy Grotelueschen. The movie releases in theatres on March 21.