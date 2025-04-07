Raising Kanan: Who killed Famous in season 4? Fans share theories

The latest season of Raising Kanan has left fans reeling after the shocking death of Famous, the beloved character played by Antonio Ortiz. Known for his charismatic and somewhat reckless personality, Famous’ unexpected murder has sparked intense debate among viewers. As fans continue to process the news, many are turning to Reddit to share their theories on who is behind the killing. Raising Kanan's trademark turns and turns keep fans enthralled as the plot develops, making Famous's death one of the most compelling mysteries in the Power world at the moment.(Instagram/ @raisingkananstarz)

As the story unravels, Raising Kanan continues to captivate audiences with its signature twists and turns, making Famous’ death one of the most gripping mysteries in the Power universe right now. Here are some of the most popular Reddit theories on who might have killed Famous and why.

The Suspects

Unique (played by Luke James)

One of the leading suspects in Famous’ death is Unique, the leader of a rival gang who has always had a complicated relationship with Kanan. Unique and Kanan have clashed in the past, and with tensions between their respective factions growing, it’s not hard to see why fans are suspecting Unique as the killer. Reddit users have pointed out that Famous could have been caught in the crossfire of Unique’s vendetta against Kanan and his crew. Some theories suggest that Unique may have killed Famous as a strategic move to weaken Kanan emotionally, sending a clear message that no one in his inner circle is safe.

Raq (played by Patina Miller)

Another popular theory circulating on Reddit is that Famous’ death might have been orchestrated by Raq, Kanan’s ruthless mother and head of the family’s drug business. Some fans believe that Famous’ growing involvement with Kanan could have made him a liability in Raq’s eyes. As the head of a criminal empire, Raq doesn’t hesitate to make tough decisions, and Famous’ death could be a reminder of the price of getting too close to her son’s business. Reddit theories highlight that Raq has often proven to be cold-hearted when it comes to maintaining power, and Famous may have been a casualty in her quest for dominance.

Marvin (played by London Brown)

Marvin, Kanan’s unpredictable and volatile uncle, has also become a key suspect in many Reddit discussions. While Marvin has tried to turn his life around, his deep involvement in the family business and his previous violent outbursts make him a prime candidate for having a darker role in Famous’ death. Redditors suggest that Marvin could have seen Famous as a liability, or possibly acted out of frustration over his personal struggles and conflicts within the family. Fans also point to Marvin’s tendency to act impulsively, which could have led to a fatal confrontation with Famous.

Lulu (played by Malcolm Mays)

Lulu, Kanan’s older uncle, is another suspect that has sparked plenty of conversation on Reddit. While Lulu is generally portrayed as the more level-headed and business-savvy member of the family, there’s a growing sense among fans that his inner turmoil could lead to unpredictable actions. Some Reddit users speculate that Lulu’s frustration with his family’s operations, coupled with his struggle to balance business and personal life, might have led to Famous’ death. If Famous’ actions or behavior put Lulu’s plans at risk, fans suggest he may have decided to eliminate him to protect his interests.

Reddit Fan Theories

The Death was a warning to Kanan

One of the most widely discussed theories on Reddit is that Famous’ death was intended as a direct message to Kanan. With the stakes rising in the criminal underworld, many fans believe that Famous was killed to make Kanan realise that no one is safe from the consequences of the life he has chosen. In this theory, Famous’ death serves as a wake-up call to Kanan, showing him that his past decisions are catching up to him, and that his enemies will stop at nothing to get to him. Reddit users believe this could be part of a larger plan to break Kanan emotionally and force him to make tougher choices in the future.

Famous was a casualty of betrayal

Another theory that has gained traction on Reddit is that Famous was betrayed by someone within Kanan’s inner circle. While Kanan’s family members have always been loyal to him, the world they inhabit is full of backstabbing and shifting alliances. Some fans believe that Famous was killed by someone he trusted, either within the family or from the criminal organization. This theory suggests that Famous' death could have been an act of betrayal, either to gain power or to secure the safety of the betrayer.

The involvement of an old enemy

Some Redditors are suggesting that Famous’ death may be the result of an old enemy resurfacing to seek revenge on Kanan’s family. This theory proposes that a character from past seasons, possibly someone who holds a grudge against the Starks, could have come back to settle the score. Famous, in this case, might have been an unfortunate victim caught in the crossfire. Fans are excited about the possibility that this could be a long-term plot thread, with a familiar face returning to complicate the storyline.

Famous’ death will remain a mystery

Some fans are holding out hope that the true killer won’t be revealed for some time, allowing the show to develop the mystery over several episodes or even seasons. As Reddit discussions reveal, Raising Kanan has a history of drawing out its storylines, with multiple twists and turns along the way. Many believe the show will continue to tease Famous' killer for the time being, allowing fans to keep guessing and fueling the conversation.

As Raising Kanan continues to unravel the drama surrounding Famous’ death, fans will no doubt remain on the edge of their seats, eager for answers. With multiple suspects, intriguing fan theories, and the ever-present possibility of betrayal, the mystery is far from over. As the show delves deeper into Kanan’s world, fans can expect more shocking revelations and twists that will keep them talking long after the credits roll.