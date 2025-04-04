Listicle: 10 TV characters that sucked at their jobs
ByKritika Kapoor
Apr 04, 2025 10:06 AM IST
Appraisal season got you down? Here are 10 characters from TV, who’ve done worse at their jobs. Cheer up, play another episode
Joey Tribbiani, actor (Friends). He’s so bad at his job, it’s inspiring. Fired as Al Pacino’s butt double for overacting. Hammed up a dying-man role so hard they rewrote him as a corpse. Yet he keeps booking gigs. Days of Our Lives, Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E., even teaching acting and playing Freud off-Broadway (badly). If he can do it, so can you. Just make a serious face and act like you smelled a fart.