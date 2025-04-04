Listicle: 10 TV characters that sucked at their jobs

Joey Tribbiani, actor (Friends). He’s so bad at his job, it’s inspiring. Fired as Al Pacino’s butt double for overacting. Hammed up a dying-man role so hard they rewrote him as a corpse. Yet he keeps booking gigs. Days of Our Lives, Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E., even teaching acting and playing Freud off-Broadway (badly). If he can do it, so can you. Just make a serious face and act like you smelled a fart.

