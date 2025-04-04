Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 TV characters that sucked at their jobs

ByKritika Kapoor
Apr 04, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Appraisal season got you down? Here are 10 characters from TV, who’ve done worse at their jobs. Cheer up, play another episode

Joey Tribbiani, actor (Friends). He’s so bad at his job, it’s inspiring. Fired as Al Pacino’s butt double for overacting. Hammed up a dying-man role so hard they rewrote him as a corpse. Yet he keeps booking gigs. Days of Our Lives, Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E., even teaching acting and playing Freud off-Broadway (badly). If he can do it, so can you. Just make a serious face and act like you smelled a fart.

In the show Friends, Joey Tribbiani plays an actor. He’s so bad at his job, it’s inspiring.
In the show Friends, Joey Tribbiani plays an actor. He’s so bad at his job, it’s inspiring.
The White Lotus staff is not just bad at service, they’re bad at everything.
The White Lotus staff is not just bad at service, they’re bad at everything.
In The Bear, Carmen Berzatto would benefit from some self-awareness.
In The Bear, Carmen Berzatto would benefit from some self-awareness.
Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III from Scandal was a hot mess. Glad he’s fictional.
Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III from Scandal was a hot mess. Glad he’s fictional.
If you have serious health issues, better avoid Gregory House. He’s super sus.
If you have serious health issues, better avoid Gregory House. He’s super sus.
Joe Goldberg from You pretended managed a bookstore manager. His real job was being a stalker.
Joe Goldberg from You pretended managed a bookstore manager. His real job was being a stalker.
Dwight Schrute set the office on fire just to get everyone to take the drill seriously. What?
Dwight Schrute set the office on fire just to get everyone to take the drill seriously. What?
The Roy Siblings are chaos personified. Even daddy Logan admits they’re “not serious people”.
The Roy Siblings are chaos personified. Even daddy Logan admits they’re “not serious people”.
Izzie Stevens would do anything but actually work. And hallucinate ghost sex.
Izzie Stevens would do anything but actually work. And hallucinate ghost sex.
Phil Dunphy is the best husband and dad. But the best realtor? Not really.
Phil Dunphy is the best husband and dad. But the best realtor? Not really.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 TV characters that sucked at their jobs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On