Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 05, 2025 01:51 AM IST

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2 is poised to intensify the confrontations between Haruka Sakura's group and KEEL's VIPs.

The release date for Wind Breaker Season 2, Episode 2 has been officially announced on the series' website. After the surprising arrival of Ren Kaji and other characters to join Haruka Sakura and the team in their battle against KEEL, the upcoming episode is set to dive into the intense duels between the first-year students and KEEL's VIPs. Fans can expect a thrilling continuation of the action-packed storyline.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2 release date revealed.(@CloverWorks/X)
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2 release date revealed.(@CloverWorks/X)

Wind Breaker Season2 Episode 2 release date

According to the official website, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled for Friday, April 11, 2025, at 12:26 pm (JST) in Japan. The episode will be available for international audiences on Thursday, April 10. The release time for the new episode will vary depending on the region. The following table provides the exact release times for different locations.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8:26AM, Thursday, April 10, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:26AM, Thursday, April 10, 2025
British Summer Time4:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:56PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:26AM, Friday, April 11, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time1:56PM, Friday, April 11, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2?

The anime will be available for the international audience to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform also confirmed that the animation series will be available in several languages including English, Latin, Spanish, Brazillian, Portuguese, French and German dubs.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2?

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2 is expected to delve deeper into the intense confrontations between Haruka Sakura's group and KEEL's VIPs. The episode will likely focus on Sakura's one-on-one battle against Takeru Kongo, showcasing Kongo's psychological tactics to gain an edge. Ren Kaji’s parallel discussion and fight with KEEL’s leader may provide hints about KEEL’s motives and their mysterious nature.

Meanwhile, Takeshi Enomoto and Yuto Kusumi are expected to support lesser Bofurin members, a development that could inspire Sakura to regain his focus and overcome Kongo. The episode may conclude with Sakura defeating Kongo, setting the stage for him to assist Enomoto and Kusumi in future episodes.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
