Reasonable Doubt Season 3: Lori Harvey to portray Chelsea in Hulu show

Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey has been cast in the upcoming third season of legal drama series Reasonable Doubt from Hulu, Deadline reported. She was earlier seen in the crime drama miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Lori Harvey joins the cast of Reasonable Doubt season 3.(Instagram/loriharvey)

Created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed, the next season of the series will see Harvey joining Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora, among others.

Lori Harvey's role in Reasonable Doubt Season 3

Harvey will essay the role of Chelsea, who has been described as an “unpredictable force with a troubled past.” She will be seen challenging Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) in unexpected ways.

In May, the makers announced that Morris Chestnut is making his return to the series, which will next feature several new fresh faces, such as Brandee Evans, Rumer Willis, Richard Brooks, Keith Arthur Bolden, April Parker Jones, and Kyle Bary.

The series has been backed by Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, which is part of the Disney Television Studios.

According to the makers, the official logline for the Season of Reasonable Doubt reads, “After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life... even if she sees it all as a little boring.”

Stewart is looking forward to "spice up" for daily routine after getting to know about a former child star, who has landed himself in a heap of trouble.

It added, "But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”

Jax Stewart is a criminal defense lawyer associated with a Los Angeles-based law firm. Amid her professional career, she is going through a separation from her husband, Lewis Stewart (McKinley Freeman), while taking care of their two children.

The legal drama originally saw its premiere in September 2022. A few months later, it got renewed for Season 2, which came out in August last year. The series is not gearing up for its third season, which will be released next month.

FAQs:

Where to watch Reasonable Doubt?

Viewers can watch all the episodes in the series on Hulu.

When will Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt come out?

It will premiere with two episodes on September 18, 2025. Thereafter, new episodes will be available on Thursdays.

Who all are there in Reasonable Doubt?

It features Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey and Joseph Sikora.