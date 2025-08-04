Rebecca Ferguson net worth: How much does Silo star earn?

Silo, starring Rebecca Ferguson, is gearing up for a gripping third season, with filming wrapped as of May. The acclaimed Apple TV+ sci-fi series this time dives deeper into the origins of a fractured civilization forced to live underground. Ferguson reprises her role as Juliette Nichols, an intelligent engineer unraveling buried truths. While the official release date of Silo Season 3 is yet to be announced, excitement is high for the upcoming season. Amid this, here is all you need to know about her net worth. Rebecca Ferguson will appear in Silo Season 3.(AFP)

Also read: Silo Season 3: Cast, where to watch and everything we know so far

What is Rebecca Ferguson's net worth?

Rebecca Ferguson's rise to global stardom is noteworthy. It all began in 1999, with her first role in Nya Tider, but it was her act in The White Queen that gained international attention, earning a Golden Globe nod. Since then, Ferguson has balanced roles in indie dramas and action-packed franchises, including Mission: Impossible, where she starred alongside Tom Cruise.

She has also appeared in Doctor Sleep, Dune, and Apple TV+'s Silo, where she brought intensity to every role. As of now, her net worth is estimated at $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rebecca Ferguson's salary for 2021's Dune was about $500,000 for her portrayal of Lady Jessica, according to FandomWire. However, her male co-stars Timothée Chalamet ($2.2 million), Jason Momoa ($2 million) made more. Zendaya made less than Ferguson and was paid around $300,000. Being the lead in Silo, Fergudon would most likely be earning a higher paycheck than Dune.

Also read: Mel B marries Rory McPhee again: Inside Spice Girl’s crystal-studded red gown at Moroccan wedding

Silo star Rebecca Ferguson's personal life

From 2005 to 2015, Ferguson was reportedly in a relationship with therapist Ludwig Hallberg, and they share a son born in 2007. In 2018, she got married to businessman Rory St Clair Gainer. The couple have a daughter together.

FAQs:

1. Did Rebecca Ferguson like Tom Cruise?

Yes, Rebecca Ferguson had a crush on Tom Cruise after watching him in Interview with the Vampire.

2. Did Rebecca Ferguson and Zac Efron date?

Rebecca Ferguson and Zac Efron's romance was never confirmed or denied.

3. Why did Rebecca Ferguson leave Mission: Impossible?

Rebecca Ferguson left Mission: Impossible because she felt Ilsa’s story was complete and wanted more consistent, less demanding work.