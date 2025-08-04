Mel B marries Rory McPhee again: Inside Spice Girl’s crystal-studded red gown at Moroccan wedding

Spice Girls star Mel B said ‘I do’ for the second time to hairstylist Rory McPhee, this time in a dazzling Moroccan celebration. Just weeks after their official United Kingdom ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral, the couple recommitted their love in a vibrant ceremony held at the luxurious Selman Hotel in Marrakech. Mel B and Rory McPhee tied the knot again in an intimate but lavish ceremony in Morocco(Instagram)

Mel B’s red dress for the second wedding ceremony

According to The Mirror US, Mel B, stunned in a custom red crystal-adorned gown by American designer Justin Alexander for the celebration. The creation, made in collaboration with Evelie Bridal’s Caroline Black, was a showstopper featuring sheer panelling, hand-fitted crystals, and a dramatic side slit.

The report quoted Black saying that Mel B had a strong sense of what she wanted. Speaking about the dress, she said that the designers focused on a shimmering, lightweight design which was “sexy and powerful”.

Creative Director Justin Warshaw from Justin Alexander shared his thoughts on the design and said every session with her was a burst of creativity and joy. “Her dresses not only showcase her unique style but also tell her powerful love story,” Warshaw said.

Mel B’s dress included a corset back, cathedral-length train, and a custom mocha-toned veil speckled with crystals: channeling both Moroccan opulence and Mel B’s signature confidence, the Mirror US report added.

Also Read: Mel B shares BTS snaps from wedding reception after beautiful ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral

Mel B's intimate wedding

According to another People report, guests at the Spice Girls’ Moroccan wedding included her three daughters, sister Danielle Brown, Rory’s family, and Spice Girls bandmate Melanie C, who missed the UK ceremony due to touring but made up for it in Marrakech. The couple shared their excitement on Instagram.

They captioned it, “A wedding so good we had to do it again… in our favorite place, surrounded by our dearest.”

The People report added that McPhee, previously seen in traditional Scottish attire at St Paul’s, wore a sleek Alexander McQueen black-tie look for the Moroccan event.

Also Read: Mel B marries Rory McPhee in a royal London ceremony: Inside Spice Girl singer's two stunning wedding gowns

At the London wedding on July 5, Mel B wowed in a beautiful strapless ivory bodice gown from Josephine Scott, a pearl-encrusted coat, and a cathedral-length veil.

The ceremony took place at St Paul’s Cathedral, followed by a stylish reception at The Shard’s Shangri-La Hotel. Her first look was praised for capturing the perfect balance of elegance and a fun, ‘girl power’ feeling.

FAQs

Did Mel B have two wedding ceremonies?

Yes, Mel B and Rory McPhee first tied the knot in a formal ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. A few weeks later, they chose to celebrate their love again in a more vibrant, intimate setting in Marrakech, Morocco.

What did Mel B wear for her Moroccan wedding?

For the Moroccan celebration, Mel B wore a custom red crystal-adorned gown designed by Justin Alexander and Evelie Bridal’s Caroline Black.

Who attended Mel B’s Moroccan wedding?

The guest list for the Moroccan ceremony included Mel B’s three daughters, her sister Danielle Brown, Rory McPhee’s family, and Spice Girls bandmate Melanie C.