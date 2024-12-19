Russell Brand ordered by US judge to respond to alleged victim in deposition in sexual assault case

A US judge has ordered comedian and actor Russell Brand to depose in an ongoing sexual assault suit against him. In Touch Weekly reported that a judge in New York said that the 49-year-old was to be deposed on February 25, 2025. (Also read: Hollywood actor and rape accused Russell Brand is selling 'magic amulet' to ward off WiFi) Comedian Russell Brand performs at Eddie Murphy: One Night Only, a celebration of Murphy's career, at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Judge orders Russell Brand to depose

The magazine accessed court documents that detailed that the unnamed accuser, listed as Jane Doe in the case, will also sit for her own deposition weeks before Russell on January 21, 2025. The accuser had filed the suit in November 2023 claiming that Russell had exposed himself to her in front of the cast and crew during a shoot in 2010.

The case against Brand

In the court documents, the alleged victim claims that Russell “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set.” She alleged that he followed her into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her while a crew member guarded the door. The victim said that she continues to suffer 'suffer extreme embarrassment, shame and fear' due to the incident. The alleged assault took place on the sets of Arthur, a comedy Russell starred in.

The comedian has denied the charges, with his lawyer saying that Russell was not drunk but merely pretending to be as part of his acting process. “Famously, the character, Arthur Bach, originally played by Dudley Moore in the 1981 comedy, Arthur, is a drunk," Russel's lawyer has said, “[Russell], an actor and comedian, played the same role in the 2010 remake. While [Russell’s] job was to act drunk and portray a drunk the film, he did not drink a sip of alcohol or consume any drugs at any time during production.”

The case has been ongoing for over a year now. Russell Brand asked that the court dismiss the entire case due to the accuser's alleged delays. However, in the last hearing on December 3, the judge presiding over the case granted Jane’s request for additional time.