Ryan Gosling says he doubted his ‘Ken-ergy’ until Greta offered him Barbie: I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs...

One of the most anticipated films of this year, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, debuted several minutes of never-before-seen scenes at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday morning. The stars of the live-action film Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken respectively were also in attendance, along with co-star America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig. They also took the stage to chat briefly about the film, during which Ryan Gosling said that he doubted his 'Ken-ergy' until he started shooting the film. (Also read: Margot Robbie is 'everything' in the new Barbie poster, Ryan Gosling is just Ken. See pics) Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at CinemaCon.

Earlier this month, a new teaser and character posters of the film were released. The main poster features Margot Robbie as Barbie calls her 'everything'. There are other character posters for Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne and Sharon Rooney. The teaser trailer shows the colourful world of the film where Barbie waves at everyone, and a feud ensures between Ryan and Simu Liu's Ken in no time.

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, when asked during the brief discussion on stage at CinemaCon about channeling his inner-Ken for the film, Ryan Gosling said: “I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within. If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere... one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach. It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever.” Like, “why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened.”

Barbie is said to follow Margot's Barbie as she leaves the doll universe behind and tries to live in the human world. The film also stars Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, America Ferrara, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, and Connor Swindells. Written by Gerwig and her rel-life partner, filmmaker Noah Baumbach, Barbie is set to release this year on July 21.

