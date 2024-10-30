Salma Hayek hasn't signed a prenup with billionaire husband: ‘I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money’

Salma Hayek is ready to admit that she feels the ‘pressure’ to earn her own money. The actor, who has been married to François-Henri Pinault since 2009, spoke to WSJ Magazine and said that she never signed a prenup with him. Salma said that she has decided that she wants to make more money for herself. (Also read: Nicole Kidman says she did not 'want to orgasm anymore’ while filming Babygirl: ‘I hate doing this’) Salma Hayek Pinault attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

What Salma said

During the chat, Salma said: “I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more. All people wanted to talk to me about was money."

She added, “I think he finds it kind of sexy… To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn't have to think about money. I'm passionate but I'm a strategist. Strangers coming to me that aren’t even friends, but they think we should be friends because they’re rich too.”

More details

Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault have began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in 2007. The two got married in Paris in 2009 and a few years later in 2018, they renewed their vows in Bora Bora. Pinoult became the Chairman of Artemis, Kering's controlling shareholder, in 2003. He took over the role of CEO of Kering from his father in 2005.

Salma marked her 15th wedding anniversary in April this year with rare throwback pictures from the special day. “There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate. For all of you who found it, never take it for granted For all of you who haven’t, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life,” she wrote.