Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Another juror to be dismissed? Here's the truth

A juror in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial has been dismissed. According to the BBC, the juror was dismissed by Judge Arun Subramanian on account of “several inconsistencies” in his answers about where he lived. The juror had indicated on a questionnaire during the jury selection process that he lived in the Bronx, New York. File photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs(Reuters)

However, he recently told a court staffer that he had shifted to New Jersey with his girlfriend. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers opposed the removal of the juror, known as juror no. 6. They have stated that Combs would be “substantially prejudiced by the dismissal” of a Black male member from the jury.

Juror no. 6 dismissed from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial:

The controversy regarding the jurors’ place of residence erupted last week. Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey had asked for the juror to be dismissed due to “a lack of candor,” the Mirror reported. Judge Arun Subramanian also expressed similar sentiments after further review.

Jurors for the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial are supposed to reside in the Bronx, Manhattan, and parts of the Hudson Valley. Since the case is being heard in Manhattan, jurors have to be residents of the Southern District of New York. Juror no. 6 has since been replaced by a 57-year-old father from Westchester.

Defense attorney Xavier Donaldson stated that removing the juror would reduce the diversity of the jury as juror no. 6 was one of two Black men in the jury.

Combs is accused of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to life in prison. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Another juror to be dismissed in Diddy trial?

In another twist to the case, another juror might be dismissed from the case. According to a TMZ report, a juror had received a text message from an unknown number, asking if he was juror no. 6.

The text came as reports were being circulated about juror no. 6’s dismissal.

The juror allegedly could not identify the number that sent the text. Judge Arun Subramanian raised concerns over the matter once he was briefed about it.

The incident could indicate that the juror was going against the rules and speaking about Diddy’s trial with people who are not part of the jury, as per The Mirror.

However, Judge Arun Subramanian stated that he would deal with the matter after the dismissal of juror No. 6.

