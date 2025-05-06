SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups stuns at Met Gala 2025 in BOSS, and fans are going into a spiral

K-pop fans can't keep themselves calm as SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups appeared at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala 2025 as a global ambassador for the fashion brand BOSS. S.Coups Represents BOSS at Met Gala 2025, embracing tailored black style.(X)

The South Korean rapper donned a striking, avant-garde outfit, per several X-posts featuring the K-pop idol. His attire features a long, flowing, dark overcoat with a high collar, giving a dramatic and almost Jedi-like silhouette. The coat appears to be layered over a tailored ensemble, likely aligning with the 2025 Met Gala theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ and its dress code ‘Tailored for You.’

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}