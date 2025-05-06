Menu Explore
SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups stuns at Met Gala 2025 in BOSS, and fans are going into a spiral

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
May 06, 2025 04:49 AM IST

K-pop idol S.Coups stuns at Met Gala 2025 in avant-garde BOSS outfit.

K-pop fans can't keep themselves calm as SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups appeared at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala 2025 as a global ambassador for the fashion brand BOSS.

S.Coups Represents BOSS at Met Gala 2025, embracing tailored black style.(X)
S.Coups Represents BOSS at Met Gala 2025, embracing tailored black style.

The South Korean rapper donned a striking, avant-garde outfit, per several X-posts featuring the K-pop idol. His attire features a long, flowing, dark overcoat with a high collar, giving a dramatic and almost Jedi-like silhouette. The coat appears to be layered over a tailored ensemble, likely aligning with the 2025 Met Gala theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ and its dress code ‘Tailored for You.’

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups stuns at Met Gala 2025 in BOSS, and fans are going into a spiral
