Smiling and relaxed, Jimmy Kimmel visits lawyer after ABC yanks his show off air

As his supporters took to the streets of Los Angeles with ‘He Said Nothing Wrong’ placards, Jimmy Kimmel seemed to still be in a good mood as he visited his lawyer on Thursday. Paparazzi spotted Jimmy stepping out of his car with a big smile. Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was pulled from the air on September 17, 2025, hours after the US government threatened to cancel broadcasting licenses because of comments the host made about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.(AFP)

A smiley appearance

ABC, on Wednesday, announced its decision to suspend late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s show indefinitely over remarks about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. People took to the streets to protest against the same, as the announcement made headlines.

Kimmel, however, seemed pretty unfazed about it. Backgrid posted pictures of Kimmel at his lawyer's office, looking casual in a blue shirt, dark pants and sunglasses. He smiled while stepping out of his car.

“Period keep smiling king,” wrote a fan while others said they stood in support of him.

Why was Kimmel taken off air?

Kimmel on Monday accused Republicans of using Kirk’s death to criticize their opponents. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” he said.

The suspension started with Wednesday’s broadcast, Disney said in a statement. The company announced the decision minutes after Nexstar Media Group Inc., which owns dozens of ABC TV affiliates, said it would pull the show indefinitely from its stations over remarks it cast as “offensive and insensitive.”

The comments inflamed many conservative commentators and brought a rebuke from members of the Trump administration. Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, told podcast host Benny Johnson that he had a strong case to punish Kimmel, ABC and Disney. The FCC grants licenses to broadcasters such as ABC and its affiliates.

President Donald Trump defended the decision, suggesting the move was motivated by ratings and dismissing concerns about the implications for free speech.