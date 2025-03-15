Snow White co-stars Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler have ‘nothing in common’, clash over political views: Report

Snow White co-stars Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler are not quite on good terms with each other, even though they are on a press tour to promote their upcoming movie together. As per a source which reported to People, Rachel is said to have no common ground with her co-star Gal Gadot, and additionally, also differ when it comes to political views. (Also read: Gal Gadot's casting as Evil Stepmother in Snow White receives backlash, netizens say ‘she can’t act to save her life') Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot speak onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Feud between Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler?

The source close to the actors noted that Rachel “has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids.” That is not all, as “their political views differ, adding to the tension,” added the source. Gal has publicly advocated for Israel. Meanwhile, Rachel has been a vocal supporter of Palestine during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Another source told the same publication, “Gal is annoyed by the movie drama. She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel but they are not friends. They have nothing in common... They did a job together and that’s it.” Neither Gal or Rachel have publicly spoken about shooting with one another or reacted to any feud rumours so far.

Both Gal and Rachel presented an award together at the Academy Awards on March 2, but several viewers noticed that neither of the two even looked at each other or acknowledge their presence on stage.

About Snow White

Snow White, is an American musical fantasy film directed by Marc Webb with a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. It is a live-action reimagining of Walt Disney Productions' 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which itself is based on the 1812 fairy tale Snow White by the Brothers Grimm. The film is slated to release in cinemas on March 21, 2025.