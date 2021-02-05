'Spider-Man 3 is the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made': Tom Holland
- Actor Tom Holland has said that Spider-Man 3 will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. It was previously reported that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being brought back for the film.
Actor Tom Holland has said that the third Spider-Man film will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. The Marvel movie, currently under production, is rumoured to be bringing back old Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
The untitled film is being directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, both featuring Tom Holland in the central role.
He spoke to Variety about the film, and said that the crew will soon resume production after a break. "I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh*t who happens to be Spider-Man in it."
He continued, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”
The actor made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He has since appeared in two Avengers films, in addition to his two solo Spider-Man movies.
In December, The Hollywood Reporter said that actor Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson) and Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker) were all set to return.
Also read: Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst reprising roles for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3; Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone expected to return too
Previously, JK Simmons had already been introduced as a new version of J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jamie Foxx, meanwhile, will also return as Electro.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav features on Male Lead longlist for The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAG Awards: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist, Parineeti is proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monster Hunter review: Milla Jovovich's video game adaptation is death of cinema
- Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list
- Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angelina says years after split 'have been hard', says Brad lives 5 minutes away
- Angelina Jolie has revealed that Brad Pitt, lives just five minutes away from her, and that the years following their split 'have been pretty hard' for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations
- Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years
- Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her former fiance, rock star Marilyn Manson, of abuse. Read her statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First set pictures from Thor Love and Thunder leaked, see two Chrises interact
- Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming under the direction of Taika Waititi in Sydney.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Dig review: Unearth this outright gem from the depths of Netflix
- The Dig movie review: Featuring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in fine form, the new Netflix period drama is phenomenal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Little Things review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary Se7en ripoff
- The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner
- Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox