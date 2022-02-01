Spider-Man No Way Home writer on why Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock not Daredevil: 'Didn't want to distract'

Spider-Man: No Way Home broke new ground by re-introducing characters from the Marvel universe played by various actors in other films. While the returns of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their versions of Spider-Man stole the show, there was another actor reprising his role that received much love from the fans.

Charlie Cox was seen as the visually impaired lawyer Matt Murdock in one of the first few scenes of the film. Viewers familiar with other Marvel productions would know that Charlie played Matt Murdock and his alter ego Daredevil in the eponymous Marvel Netflix web series for three seasons, as well as in the cross-over mini series Defenders.

In a recent interaction, Erik Sommers, the co-writer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, explained why the actor returned only for one scene. On The Q&A With Jeff Goldsmith podcast, he said, "We had so many ideas come up in the room of, 'Wouldn't it be cool if this guy does that, and these two meet and do that...?' There's just so many exciting permutations now that we're playing in this sandbox. At the end of the day, there was only so much we could do. We didn't want to do things that would distract from the story of our Peter and our Spider-Man."

Erik added that there was so much material that any of the returning characters could have had their own movie but they wanted to keep their story's focus on the Spider-Man played by Tom Holland. "I could watch any of these characters we brought in just do a whole other movie by themselves or in some various combination, but we have to, ultimately, service the story of our Peter Parker and our Spider-Man, no matter how tempting it is. But ultimately, we always had to pull back on a lot of things to just make sure we maintained our focus," he added.

Apart from Charlie as Matt Murdock, Daredevil's primary antagonist, Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin, also made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Speculations are rife that other characters from the fan-favourite Marvel Netflix series will soon be brought into the MCU. However, in a recent interaction, Vincent D'Onofrio, the actor who plays Kingpin, clarified he hasn't signed any new project with Marvel.

