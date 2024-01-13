Spidey-Speed! Tom Holland swiftly addresses Zendaya breakup buzz as Instagram sparks fly

Tom Holland wasted no time swinging into action to address the whirlwind of breakup rumors surrounding him and Zendaya. The Spider-Man star, known for his agility on and off the screen, broke his silence as speculation reached a fever pitch following Zendaya's mysterious Instagram activity. Rushing to his car, Holland set the record straight, following a flurry of online speculation fueled by Zendaya's unfollowing of everyone on Instagram. Zendaya unfollows everyone on Instagram, sparking breakup rumour with Tom Holland

Have Tom Holland and Zendaya broken up?

“No, no, no, no, absolutely not,” exclaimed the 27-year-old star as he rushed towards his car while addressing the breakup rumor. The video, acquired by TMZ on Friday, January 12, captures Holland strolling through the streets of Los Angeles on his way to his car.

Zendaya unfollows everyone on Instagram

The situation intensified when fans discovered that the actress unfollowed everyone, including her boyfriend Holland, on Instagram, resulting in her following count dropping to zero. Interestingly, the Spider-Man star still follows her on social media. The two, known for playing love interests in Spider-Man, sparked dating rumors in 2017 and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021. becoming a beloved power couple. This recent action has left fans surprised and curious about the status of their relationship.

Zendaya wiped her following list but dropped a hint about her future projects. Alongside a "Challengers" poster and New Year's wishes, she announced the film's April 26th release date, sparking speculation among fans about a potential promotional tactic. The upcoming movie is being directed by Luca Guadagnino.

In contrast, Tom Holland, with a minimal social media presence, has not shared anything on Instagram since November 2023. He has openly expressed his disinterest in keeping up with social media. As a result, fans have no means of discovering what’s brewing unless there's an official statement made public. “I delete my Instagram for days at a time” Holland explained to Buzzfeed in 2023 adding, “I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her (Zendaya). And I try and keep up, but it’s intense.”