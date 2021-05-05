IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Steven Soderbergh on why Oscars show order was changed: 'Goal was to really do something different'
Director Steven Soderbergh defended his decision to switch the Oscars awards order.(REUTERS)
Director Steven Soderbergh defended his decision to switch the Oscars awards order.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Steven Soderbergh on why Oscars show order was changed: 'Goal was to really do something different'

Oscars usually ends with the Best Picture announcement. However, in a departure from the norm, this year the last award to be announced was the Best Actor, which went to Antony Hopkins.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:02 PM IST

Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh does not regret his decision to switch the awards order at the ceremony, a decision that has attracted a lot of criticism.

The ceremony usually ends with the announcement of best picture winner but this year, it ended with best actor winner announcement, which went to Anthony Hopkins.

With the 83-year-old actor not in attendance and the producers not allowing Zoom acceptance speeches, many felt that the switch did not come off well for the pandemic era Oscars.

Soderbergh, however, is not too concerned. "So the goal was to really do something different and let the academy sift through the response and decide what they would do going forward,” Soderbergh told the Los Angeles Times in an interview.

The director had not allowed zoom acceptance speeches into the ceremony, which ended on a down note with the best actor winner Anthony Hopkins not there to accept his trophy in person.

Hopkins win for The Father had come as a surprise to many as fans were expecting a posthumous win for late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

When asked by the Times that, in hindsight, he would rethink the decision to prohibit attendance via Zoom. Soderbergh said, “No.”

Also read: Andrew Garfield on rumours of him returning as Spider-Man in No Way Home: 'I ain't got a call'

The director, however, said the decision to not end the show with the standard best picture award was out of a respectful conscience. "We thought it might be fun to mix it up, especially if people didn’t know that was coming," Soderbergh said.

"So that was always part of the plan. And then when the nominations came out and there was even the possibility that Chadwick could win posthumously, our feeling was if he were to win and his widow were to speak on his behalf, there would be nowhere to go after that. So we stuck with it."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
steven soderbergh oscars 2021

Related Stories

Arnold Schwarzenegger conceded to just watching about 33% of the service "because it was so boring".
Arnold Schwarzenegger conceded to just watching about 33% of the service "because it was so boring".
hollywood

Arnold calls Oscars 2021 'boring', shares idea for 'next time'

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has termed the Oscars 'boring'. He conceded to just watching about 33 per cent of the service "because it was so boring."
READ FULL STORY
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
bollywood

Sushant honoured in Oscars' In Memorium gallery, brother-in-law Vishal reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are pleased that he has been included in an In Memorium gallery on the Oscars website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP