Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2: Release date, time, what to expect and more

Suits LA episode 2 is just around the corner, following the release of the first episode on February 23. The release date for the next episode has also been announced. The series kicks off with Stephen Amell's Ted Black, a new protagonist navigating a pivotal moment in his legal career. At a crossroads, Ted finds himself facing tough decisions that will shape his future in the high-stakes world of law. Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2 release date revealed. (@NBCSuits/X)

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2 release date and time

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2 will be released on March 2, 2025. After the first episode aired on February 23, the next episode will dive deeper into Ted Black's journey, played by Stephen Amell, as he deals with important decisions in his legal career. Fans can expect more excitement and drama as the story continues.

The episode will air at 9 PM ET/PT in the United States on March 2, 2025. For international viewers, the episode will be available at different times, including 2 AM Brazil Time, 5 AM UK Time, 6 AM Central Europe Time, 4 PM Australia Time, and 6 PM New Zealand Time, making it accessible to fans around the world.

Suits LA Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, with new episodes released weekly on Sundays. The show airs on NBC, and each episode will also be available for streaming on Peacock, giving viewers multiple ways to watch the drama unfold.

What to expect from Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2?

The upcoming episode of Suits LA is titled Old Man Hanrahan. The official description of the episode reads, “Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness.”