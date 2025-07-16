Superman box office collection day 6 (India): James Gunn film continues to fly past Bollywood releases, crosses 33 cr

Superman box office collection day 6 (India): Superman has become the first choice for Indian audiences, given that it has registered a massive first week, far better than the Bollywood releases last week. Directed by James Gunn, the film stars David Corenswet in the titular role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. The film, first in Gunn's new DC Universe, has received praise from critics worldwide. As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Superman crossed ₹ 33.28 crore. (Also read: 'Didn't they write the Kama Sutra?': Americans baffled at India's CBFC censoring Superman-Lois Lane kiss) Superman box office collection (India): David Corenswet steps into the role of Man of Steel.

Superman box office update

The report points out that Superman earned ₹ 1.83 crore on its 6th day of release. The overall collection of the film in India now stands at ₹ 33.43 crore after 6 days. It is much higher than the collections of the new Bollywood releases- Rajkummar Rao's Maalik, and Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan. Maalik is yet to cross the ₹20 crore mark whereas there seems to be no takers for Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut, which is yet to collect ₹2 crore.

Superman had a huge opening day haul in Indian theatres at ₹ 7.25 crore. On the next two days of the weekend, the film earned a collective of over ₹18 crores. Even as the weekday collections saw an expected dip, the film has held steady. Meanwhile, the film minted over $200 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

About Superman

Superman, directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet in the titular role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made several cuts in the film, including a 33-second kiss between the leads. The version of Superman released in India doesn’t have two visuals of kisses between the two leads.