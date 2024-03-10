The Holdovers faces plagiarism accusation by Luca writer, right before Oscars 2024

Chaos before the Oscars! Just a day before the 96th Academy Awards, The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne, has landed deep into trouble after facing plagiarism accusations by another Hollywood writer. The script for The Holdovers, penned by David Hemingson, is currently in the running for Best Original Screenplay at the 2024 Oscars scheduled to kick off on March 10. Meanwhile, Simon Stephenson, renowned for penning the 2019 film Luca, called out the abovementioned script as very similar to his own. Alexander Payne's dramedy The Holdovers is also up for the top prize.

Alexander Payne’s Holdovers faces plagiarism accusation

The film narrates the story of a history teacher played by Paul Giamatti. One year, he finds himself stuck, looking after a bunch of teenagers who have nowhere else to go during Christmas break. Alongside a grieving cook and a woman who just lost her son in the Vietnam War, he forms an unexpected bond. Now, Simon Stephenson has claimed that the script of the Oscars-nominated film is very similar to his unproduced screenplay Frisco.

About Frisco

About Frisco, the author of Paddington 2 states that it narrates the tale of a cynical pediatrician entrusted to care for a teenager over a period of time. Frisco gained attention when it made its appearance on the 2013 Black List, which recognises the top unproduced scripts of the year.

The Luca director rolled out some pre-prepared documents which show a striking similarity between the screenplays of both stories and the overall structure. Earlier, Variety, the outlet that made one of those documents public, reported that Simon had taken the matter to WGA in January. The document also claims that Payne was sent drafts of the script in 2013 and 2019 in an attempt to get him to board the project.

“The meaningful entirety of the screenplay for THE HOLDOVERS has been copied from the FRISCO screenplay by transposition,” claims one of the documents submitted by Simon. “This includes the FRISCO screenplay’s entire story, structure, sequencing, scenes, sequential sub-beats within scenes, line-by-line substance of action and dialogue, characters, arcs, relationships, theme and tone. A majority of this has been done line-for-line, and a large number of unique and highly specific elements created in FRISCO are readily and unequivocally identifiable in THE HOLDOVERS.” It adds further.

Meanwhile, The Holdovers is up against Maestro, Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, May-December, and Past Lives at Oscars 2024 in the best screenplay category.