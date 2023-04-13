“The Masked Singer” reveals Lamp and Dandelion but UFO is still in deep mist

Wednesday’s "The Masked Singer" in Space Night unmasked two 90’s TV stars Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and Alicia Wiit (Cybill). Hart was posed as the Lamp and Witt was Dandelion. Image Credit: Fox

Witt had won last week’s The Masked Singer as Dandelion but her journey stopped this Wednesday.

Panelist Ken Jeong predicted Dandelion as Witt and today he proved himself right. He jumped out of his seat after being the only one to guess it correctly. On the other hand, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed her as Milla Jovovich and Robin Thick thought Sara Bareilles. Nicole Scherzinger went with Zooey Deschanel.

Although for Lamp, Jeong guessed it wrong with Michelle Williams, but McCarthy, Robin and Scherzinger got it right.

The Masked Singer adopted the “Champion of Masked Singer” pattern for this season where in each episode three costumed celebrities will appear but only one will make their way to the following week. After each round three finalists will battle in the semis. So that means 1 celebrity will have to unveil midway and the rest two will compete in “battle royale.”

On the Wednesday after Dandelion left, it was between Lamp and UFO to compete with “Rocket Man” by Elton John. Lamp got eliminated with less votes and UFO moves for the next week. So fans may have to wait for one more week to know the identity of UFO.

Image Credit: Fox

Even though there's almost seven days left, Jeong is convinced that the UFO is none other than Kendall Jenner. Nick Cannon also stands with Jeong's prediction.

Fans took Twitter for their guess, and they shortlisted some names. Those are Katie Stevens, Hailee Steinfield, Jendaya, Dove Cameron. But fans can speculate on socials but they ultimately will be done by the official judges. Robin chose Kaia Gerber while Jenny went with Gigi Hadid, Kent guessed Kendall Jenner.

The TRP stat laments that The Masked Singer succeeds at keeping their viewers with their wild outfit-singing reality show.