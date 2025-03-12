Timothee Chalamet to propose to Kylie Jenner with $300K engagement ring in France: Report

Just days after it was reported that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were possibly eyeing luxury residential properties in Milan or Paris, two friends close to the Oscar nominee have shared another relationship update. The couple, who have been dating for about two years, is inching closer to a potential engagement. American and French actor Timothee Hal Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells 2025at the Indian Well Tennis Garden. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Timothee Chalamet reportedly finalised a French designer's ring for potential proposal to Kylie Jenner

According to The US Sun’s sources’ insight into the matter, A Complete Unknown star is dropping a whopping amount of $300,000 on an engagement ring. He is expected to pop the big question to his reality TV star girlfriend with the meaningful jewellery pick featuring 150 diamonds in Paris.

Sources close to the couple claim that Timothee is finally ready to take his real-life romance “to the next level” as his engagement plans have been in the making for “a couple of months.”

One of Timothee Chalamet’s friends even spilled that he considered jewelers in both New York and Paris. However, the 29-year-old New Yorker, whose father is French, ultimately settled for a Parisian designer. The beloved young actor’s pal revealed they’ve “never seen him so happy.” They also claimed that he has been openly expressing to them how “deeply in love he is” with Kylie Jenner.

Timothee Chalamet could propose to Kylie Jenner in Paris

“He’s ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie,” the friend added, while noting that the French jeweler’s ring would be completed in six weeks. The Dune actor’s other friend claimed that he’s possibly considering the romantic Paris and French Riviera as potential locations where he’d finally get down on one knee.

Additionally, both sources affirmed that the “supportive and loving” couple “miss each other deeply when they’re apart.” Chalamet and Jenner are believed to be “constantly talking about life plans and building the strongest foundation for a future together.”