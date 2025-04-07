Menu Explore
Timothee Chalamet trained for months to play ping pong star in Marty Supreme, says cinematographer: Shooting was crazy

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 07, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Marty Supreme cinematographer Darius Khondji spoke about Timothee Chalamet at the Doha Film Institute's Qumra workshop.

Actor Timothee Chalamet has gone through intense training for his role in the upcoming film Marty Supreme, where he plays real-life ping pong legend Marty Reisman, reported Variety. (Also Read | World's highest-paid child actor made $10 million for one film, out-earned Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya)

Timothee Chalamet will play ping pong legend Marty Reisman in Marty Supreme.(AFP)
Timothee Chalamet will play ping pong legend Marty Reisman in Marty Supreme.(AFP)

According to the film's cinematographer, Darius Khondji, Timothee trained "for months and months" to prepare for the part. Darius revealed this while speaking to Variety on the sidelines of the Doha Film Institute's Qumra workshop. Darius said he hasn't seen the final film yet, but “everything I hear is spectacular. The shooting was so hard and crazy”.

Ping pong legend Marty was known for his unique personality and skills, having started out as a street hustler in New York before winning over 20 major ping pong titles between 1946 and 2002. Timothee worked hard to look and move like a real professional.

"...because you can do anything, any camera tricks you want, but you need to have a core. He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting," Timothee told Variety.

Marty Supreme will also feature many non-actors, including some of today's top ping pong players, magician Penn Jillette, director Abel Ferrara, and French high-wire artist Philippe Petit.

The film, directed by Josh Safdie and produced by A24, is expected to be released during Christmas this year. It is currently in editing and is expected to be a major box office release during the 2025 holiday season.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
