Tom Cruise again enters into not-ageing mode as he cosies up with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise is back in the spotlight, looking decades younger as he promotes his upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in Tokyo. The Hollywood legend appeared radiant in a pale grey suit, sporting a boyish hairstyle with longer locks and bangs. Fans were quick to note: Cruise doesn't just flirt with death, he flirts with age, too. Tom Cruise poses for the photographers upon his arrival to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," at the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. AP/PTI (AP)

“It still [does] not look like he has had any plastic surgery,” Dr. Kahn, a plastic surgeon, told Daily Mail. “It actually looks like he has lost a ton of weight and been working out more. He also has a nice summer tan going on.”

Back in April, when Cruise appeared equally youthful in Las Vegas, Dr. Kahn had guessed he may have cut out carbs and alcohol, and even get rid of the facial puffiness seen in 2023. He also floated the idea of microdermabrasion. “It's a simple procedure that yields great results,” he explained.

No signs of Ozempic here either—just a seemingly clean lifestyle, some smart grooming, and Cruise’s usual movie-star discipline.

Inside Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ budding romance

Notably, over the recent couple of months, Cruise has been frequently spotted with Ana de Armas, with Daily Mail recently calling the Ballerina star “Cruise's girlfriend.” From landing helicopters together in London to cosy birthday gatherings, the duo has been inseparable lately.

They even appeared together at David Beckham's 50th birthday party, followed by an umbrella escape.

While neither of them has confirmed the relationship, sources suggest it's more than friendship. “Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her,” an insider shared.

“She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach [Los Angeles] so she moved to a remote part of Vermont.”

“He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company,” the source added.

Even Penélope Cruz, Tom's former flame, is reportedly on board with the new romance. “Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves,” a source told Daily Mail. “They know each other from the movie and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while.”