Tom Cruise's this ex ‘approves’ of his new romance with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are a thing now, per a Daily Mail report. Now, sources close to the pair say the two recently took a private helicopter ride to London to celebrate Ana’s 37th birthday. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are dating, celebrating her 37th birthday with a private helicopter ride to London.(AFP)

The Mission: Impossible star has been “pulling out all the stops” to make Ana feel special, from luxury gifts and private jets to lavish getaways.

Notably, Cruise’s upcoming film, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, is set to premiere at the Grand Théâtre Lumière on May 14, and the duo might appear together.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are dating: ‘Penelope approves’

Interestingly, Penélope Cruz, who dated the actor from 2001 to 2004, is reportedly supportive of the relationship. “Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves. They know each other from the movie, and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while,” a source close to the situation told Daily Mail.

“Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her. She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach (Los Angeles) so she moved to a remote part of Vermont,” the source added.

“She loves being away from the crazy,” said the insider. Even when traveling with Tom to bustling cities like London, “He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company.”

“Ana has a thing for older men, and Tom fits the bill of her type. The proof is in the pudding. Being affectionate with someone is not something that Ana would do for a role,” said another source.

Still, the couple is “taking it day by day,” the insider emphasized, adding, “Ana does not give her heart away easy.”

Cruise, who has been married three times before, is reportedly thrilled by how things are going. Notably, “Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana's heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned,” said a source.

“He sees her as the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard.”