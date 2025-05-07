Ana de Armas labelled ‘Tom Cruise’s girlfriend’ by UK Tabloid

The rumour mill kicked into overdrive this week after the Daily Mail called Ana de Armas “Tom Cruise's girlfriend” in a new article. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' recent outings hint at a deepening connection, although both stars remain tight-lipped about their romance.(AFP)

While neither Hollywood star has officially confirmed their relationship, Ana’s latest public appearance at David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party, followed by her quiet exit with Tom, seems to be doing the talking for them.

Fans first caught wind of something brewing when Tom was seen bundling Ana into a taxi at around 3 AM after the Notting Hill celebration on Saturday. Now, a new photo from the event posted by Victoria Beckham on Instagram Stories shows Ana letting her hair down — quite literally — as she dances alongside the birthday boy.

Tom & Ana’s umbrella escape from Beckham party

Wearing a sleek black v-neck dress and holding a drink in hand, the Bond girl looked completely at ease. David is spotted showing off some moves with a glass of red wine, dressed to the nines in a white dinner jacket and black bow tie.

Though the Mission: Impossible star arrived at the Core restaurant seemingly alone, it didn’t take long for reality to set in. The Hollywood legend and Ana were later photographed leaving together, ducking behind umbrella shields and car seats in an attempt to dodge the cameras.

“Bleary-eyed Tom appeared to find the whole thing quite amusing,” the Daily Mail noted, capturing him laughing and smiling as they tried to keep their exit under wraps.

Earlier that week, Ana had reportedly joined Tom in London ahead of her April 30th birthday. Their joint appearance at the Beckham celebration, surrounded by some of Tom’s closest friends, suggests the pair may be taking things to the next level.

Notably, Ana shared an Instagram post on Monday featuring her dog Salsita in what appears to be her Vermont home. But eagle-eyed fans noticed something else: a fresh bouquet of pink flowers in the background. Could it be a sweet gesture from Tom?

Interestingly, just earlier this month, the Daily Mail confirmed the pair is a thing now. “She has been traveling with Tom to busy cities like London, but he always makes her feel safe because he is thoughtful and he has a ton of security. He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company,” a source noted.