Tom Cruise goes out for dinner with Salma Hayek, fans crowd them and scream his name. Watch

Actor Salma Hayek went for dinner with her friend-actor Tom Cruise. Taking to Instagram, Salma shared a picture and a bunch of videos as they stepped out to grab a bite. (Also Read | Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday at Formula 1 British Grand Prix)

In the first picture, Salma Hayek walked behind Tom as he tried to make his way inside a restaurant. While Tom smiled, Salma made a face. In the photo, Tom wore a black T-shirt and blue denims and Salma opted for a sheer black top, beige skirt and a navy blue jacket.

In the next slide, a video, fans surrounded Tom asking for selfies inside a restaurant. The actor was seen smiling and posing for pictures with everyone who asked him to. He also had conversations with his fans.

In the next clip, a woman's voice was heard saying, "Tom, Tom, Tom." Another woman said, "You are amazing." The actor spoke to several people. He was accompanied by his bodyguard inside the restaurant.

The next video showed a huge crowd around Tom, who nodded, smiled and said 'thank you' after fans clicked pictures. The last clip showed the staff of the restaurant inside the kitchen waving at the camera and smiling. Sharing the video, Salma wrote, "When you take your friend Tom to dinner. Cuando invitas a tu amigo Tom a cenar. #tomcruise."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Omg, give them a break people." A comment read, "Did you even get to eat?" Another person wrote, "Both of you are extremely hot." A person said, "Tom + Salma = Sugar bomb." An Instagram user said, "Can the man have a night out without being accosted?"

Tom was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick which became the highest-grossing film ever for the actor. The film has grossed more than $520 million in North America and more than $486 million internationally. The picture has been co-produced and co-financed with Skydance Media.

Salma will be seen in Angelina Jolie's upcoming film Without Blood alongside Demian Bichir. It is based on Alessandro Baricco's international bestselling novel of the same name. Without Blood is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures and De Maio Entertainment.

