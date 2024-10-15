Tom Cruise is moving back to ‘US after five years in UK’ and excited to be…

Tom Cruise is reportedly moving back to the United States after spending the past five years living in the UK. Tom Cruise is relocating to the US after five years in the UK for Mission: Impossible projects. He is excited to be closer to his son and friends while addressing concerns over Hurricane Milton's destruction in Florida, where he owns an apartment.

The Mission: Impossible star had been living in Britain while working on several projects, including the latest instalments of the series.

Cruise is said to have invested heavily in a penthouse in central London, but now that filming for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part II has concluded, he is preparing to return to his native US.

A source told The Sun, “Tom has made the UK his home for five years and he absolutely loves it here.”

The Top Gun actor had made Britain his base during the filming of Dead Reckoning Parts I and II, reportedly said goodbye to his British film crew before leaving the UK. He was last seen boarding his helicopter at Battersea, heading back to the US.

“It was his base for Dead Reckoning one and two, and now that he’s done the sequel he is heading home. It’s been a wild ride for Tom and the longer he has stayed in the UK, the more he has fallen in love with the country.”

‘Tom is looking forward to returning to the US’

The source added, “There is no doubt he’ll be back at some point when he greases the wheels for the next Mission: Impossible outing, but Tom is looking forward to returning to the US to be closer to his son Connor and his friends.”

“The transformation has been pretty incredible – England has done him and his wider reputation the world of good, and he’s so much happier for it.”

Cruise’s return comes as the US is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which has wreaked havoc across several states. His apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, was in the path of the storm.

Reports also indicate Cruise was recently spotted in London looking concerned amid news of the hurricane’s destructive power. More than 100 homes in St. Lucie County were destroyed, and millions of Florida residents have been forced to evacuate. He has owned his Clearwater apartment since 2016 and has enjoyed living there due to its proximity to Scientology’s international headquarters.

Cruise told The Sun earlier, “I spend a lot of time in Britain, and that’s not just for work reasons. I just love being here.”