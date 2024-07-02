Tom Hanks' son Chet recalls past drug abuse, ‘I would go do coke with cokeheads’

Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, recently admitted to abusing drugs in the past. During his appearance on the latest episode of the Raw Talk podcast, the 33-year-old actor recalled doing so much cocaine that even “cokeheads” told him to “chill.” Chet Hanks recalled his past drug abuse in a recent episode of the Raw Talk podcast(Chet Hanks/ Instagram)

Chet Hanks admits to past drug abuse

The Greyhound actor explained that although he no longer does drugs, he struggled with cocaine in the past. “The drug I had the most problem with was just f**king coke, dude,” the Empire star told podcaster Bradley Martyn. “I’m a f**king cokehead, straight-up. Not anymore, but that is my drug of choice — cocaine, bro, like Tony Montana,” he confessed.

Chet revealed that he would often come across fellow drug users, calling them “known cokeheads” in the club bathrooms. “You’re like, ‘I know this dude’s a f**king cokehead, but I want a little bump.’ Like, ‘OK, fine,'” he said. “I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes,” the Your Honor star added.

He went on to say that at the time, he “couldn't get enough” of the harmful drug. But, no things have changed as he has realised that cocaine wasn't only “so bad” for his heart health, but also for his “soul.” “It’s terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep,” Chet added.

This is not the first time that the Shameless star has opened up about struggling with drug abuse. In 2015, Chet shared in a video posted on Instagram that he had gone to rehab. “A couple months ago, I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn’t even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack,” he revealed at the time.