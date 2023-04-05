Twitter reacts to new Barbie teaser, comes up with hilarious memes: 'Greta Gerwig carrying cinema on her back'

The second teaser trailer of Greta Gerwig's Barbie released on Tuesday and since then, fans have taken over social media to share their reactions to the highly anticipated summer release. The new clip, which released with the official poster and character posters of the film, gave viewers a glimpse of the candy-coloured Barbie-world and introduced Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. (Also read: Margot Robbie is 'everything' in the new Barbie poster, Ryan Gosling is just Ken. See pics) Stills from the teaser trailer of Barbie.

The main poster features Margot Robbie as Barbie calls her 'everything'. There are other character posters for Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne and Sharon Rooney. The teaser trailer shows the colourful world of the film where Barbie waves at everyone, and a feud ensures between Ryan and Simu Liu's Ken in no time.

Twitter reacted enthusiastically to the posters and the teaser, and in no time director Greta Gerwig as well as Barbie started trending on the microblogging site. A fan posted the introduction shot of Barbie removing her heels to walk on her toes, and wrote: "I haven't gasped in astonishment at a single shot like this from any superhero movie since 2004." Another wrote, "me skipping Oppenheimer and sitting down for Barbie on 21st July 2023," alluding to the box-office clash with Christopher Nolan's film that is also releasing on the same date. A fan wrote, "Greta Gerwig carrying cinema on her back!" and posted the official posters of all the three films she has directed, including Lady Bird and Little Women.

Some hilarious reactions also went viral when fans edited the posters of Barbie with other celebrities and created hilarious memes. Some of them are here below:

Barbie also stars Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, America Ferrara, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, and Connor Swindells. Helen Mirren is credited in the poster as the narrator. Barbie is said to follow Margot's Barbie as she leaves the doll universe behind and tries to live in the human world. Produced by Warner Bros Pictures, and co-written by Noah Baumbach and Greta, Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.

