Tyra Banks shares why she moved out of US and settled in Australia with family: ‘Dream come true’

Tyra Banks is opening up on her decision to move out of the United States and settle with her partner Louis Bélanger-Martin and son York Banks Asla, 9, in Australia. During an appearance as a guest co-host on Monday's episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the 51-year-old called her new life in Sydney a "dream come true."

“So I have this ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream,” Banks told host Jenna Bush Hager. “I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes,” she added.

The former supermodel went on to say, “I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia,” adding, “So I was like, 'I’m happy here, and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did.”

During the segment, Banks shared snippets from a day in her life as a resident of Down Under. “Rise and shine. Welcome to my home in Sydney, Australia. It’s 6:30 a.m., and that means it’s time to make my coffee,” she said in a video filmed in her kitchen.

After taking a few sips of her coffee, the businesswoman revealed that Tumbalong Park is “one of my favourite places.” “People come from all over Sydney to enjoy this park,” she explained.

“They have what we call a little mini water park. There are swings and stuff for kids. There’s this new place that they’ve built for the bigger kids that you really can’t get your kid away from. So be careful when you come here,” Banks added.

Banks further shared, “Now the best parts of Sydney are the views, and we get to commute by ferry. This is beautiful Sydney Harbour at night.” “Australia has been a dream come true for me and my family,” she added.