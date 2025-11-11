Valerie Bertinelli shocks fans with blonde hair makeover styled by Chris Appleton: 'New hair who dis?'

Valerie Bertinelli is switching things up - and fans cannot stop talking about it. The actress and Food Network star shared a new blonde hairstyle in a photo on Instagram. The 65-year-old looked almost unrecognisable with loose golden waves parted down the middle and darker roots peeking through. Valerie Bertinelli debuts new look(Instagram/wolfiesmom)

Valerie Bertinelli surprises fans

“New hair who dis?” she wrote in the caption, flashing a smile. But the transformation came with a secret - the hair was not real. In the caption, Bertinelli also revealed that the blonde look was actually a wig styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is known for working with Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Look at it here:

She has always been real about ageing - and her grey hair

This is not the first time Bertinelli has surprised fans with her new hairstyle. In a now-deleted clip, last year, she had shared a candid “PSA about filters and grey roots” on Instagram, tackling comments she has received about using filters and dyeing her hair.

“I’m filming with no filter today because some of y’all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter. Sometimes I use a filter, sometimes I don’t. Most of the time, I do because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter,” she said in the video.

When one follower accused her of wearing a wig, Bertinelli responded with humour. “Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please?” she said, tilting her head to show her real hair. “I’m tired of getting my roots done every two weeks," she added.

Despite the occasional criticism, she thanked most of her fans for being supportive. “Thank goodness 99.9 percent of you are really kind, sweet people and don’t give a flying flip whether I have roots or put a filter on,” she added.

A fearless new chapter

Bertinelli has also been embracing self-acceptance in more ways than one. Earlier this month, she shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot for her upcoming memoir Getting Naked. In the pictures, she is seen wearing just a white button-down shirt and nude stilettos, while the book is actual cover features her completely nude.

“When I feel that fear, I know it is an opportunity to learn something,” she wrote in the caption, explaining how she’s learning to let go of insecurities and other people’s opinions. “Every experience is an opportunity to learn more and I welcome them all,” she explained.

