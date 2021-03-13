IND USA
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
Watch: Tom Holland, Jared Leto, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite

  • A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST

When BTS dropped Dynamite last year, who would have thought that the song would not only shatter records but also watch some of the biggest Hollywood names sit down to recite the lyrics! In a new video that surfaced online, actors like Jacob Elordi, George Clooney, Tom Holland, Jared Leto, Andra Day, and more were seen reciting the lyrics of the song.

Dynamite has been making noise since its release. The song not only debuted on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100, but also led to the septet bagging their first Grammy nomination. The group is in the running for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.

Ahead of the awards show, W Magazine released a couple of videos showcasing Hollywood stars reciting the lines of the song like poetry. In the video, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star recited each line as though he was preparing for a William Shakespeare play. Clooney, on the other hand, with his deep voice recited the song as though it was a tale. The video also featured the late-night show host, James Corden, who shares a warm relationship with BTS. The video also had Minari stars Steven Yeun and Alan Kim.

Also Read: Drummer boy Jungkook steals the show as BTS performs Dynamite at Grammys MusiCares Concert, watch video

The magazine, in the video's description, revealed the reason behind their decision to celebrate the song with these Hollywood stars. "In 2020, the superstar K-pop band BTS broke seven Guinness World Records with their song 'Dynamite': it became the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, got 7,778,950 streams within a day (and subsequently nabbed the title for the biggest Spotify release of 2020), and spent the most weeks at no. 1 for Billboard’s Social 50 chart. We at W were inspired by the impact BTS—and its fandom, known as the Army—made, not just in the realm of music, but for the culture at large, and chose their song 'Dynamite' for our annual round of Lyrical Improv," the magazine said.

