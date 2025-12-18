‘We are over the moon’: Ex-Playboy model Amanda Cerny welcomes twin babies with partner Johannes Bartl

Amanda Cerny and her partner, real estate agent Johannes Bartl, have welcomed their twin babies. Taking to Instagram, the former Playboy model announced that she gave birth to a son, Klaus, and a daughter, Annabelle. Amanda Cerny shares photographs of newborn twins on Instagram.(Instagram/amandacerny)

Amanda Cerny shares pics of twin babies

In an Instagram carousel, Cerny and Bartl announced the birth of their twins. “We are over the moon to officially introduce you to Klaus and Annabelle - love always, Mama and Papa,” they captioned the post.

The post opens with a photo of Amanda Cerny holding one of the twins close to her breasts in the hospital. In another image, the twins lay next to each other. “Born to cuddle,” read the message on their diapers. Klaus and Annabelle were also given customized blankets.

“Omg, congratulations, you guys, so happy for you both,” fellow internet personality Curtis Leopre wrote in the comments. Actor Jena Frumes wrote: “Congratulations! Beautiful & such a blessing enjoy mama”.

Model Jasmin Sanders said, “Congratulations to you both”.

Famous influencer and actor Brent Rivera wrote, “AHHHH yay congrats!”

Cerny had announced in October this year that she was expecting twins. The couple had already decided on the names of the babies. “We are pregnant,” Cerny and Bartl wrote on Instagram.

Amanda Cerny’s adorable Dalmatian puppy

Before giving birth to her twins, Klaus and Annabelle, Amanda Cerny was a dog mom. She adopted a Dalmatian puppy named Falco in 2020. The former Playboy Playmate of the Month celebrated the dog's arrival with a photoshoot, orchestrated by Kate Moore and Cara Gordon.

In an interview with People magazine, Amanda Cerny described Falco as “an absolute sweetheart” who “always wants to cuddle”.

“I honestly love the cuddles the most. He’s my buddy and has never been away from me yet," Cerny told the news outlet.

At the time of adoption, Falco was only three months old. Cerny said she looked forward to “watching him grow and enjoy his life to the fullest”.

“My favorite part has been watching him experience things for the first time. It's so humbling. Like his first time stepping in the grass and looking up at big trees as he gallops around with excitement for it all,” Cerny elaborated.