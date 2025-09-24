What to watch this week? From Ballerina to M3GAN 2.0, top 5 titles to stream

What to watch this week: Netflix, Starz, and Hulu, among others, have plenty of newly-released films to munch on for cinema lovers this week. From Ana de Armas taking on professional killers in Ballerina to Imogen Poots falling head over heels in love with Brett Goldstein in All of You, here are five hand-picked movies you cannot afford to miss. Karate Kid: Legends to Ballerina: Top five movies to watch this week.

Ballerina (Starz)

The John Wick spin-off installment Ballerina will premiere on Starz on September 25, as per ScreenRant. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film follows Ana de Armas as the actress takes on assassins to avenge her father’s murder. On her way to justice, Ballerina overcomes several obstacles, including a fight against John Wick (Keanu Reeves) himself. Following its release on June 6 this year, Ballerina grossed $137 million worldwide.

Karate Kid: Legends (Netflix)

After the commercial success of Cobra Kai, Ralph Macchio is back as sensei Daniel LaRusso. This time, he is accompanied by Jackie Chan, who plays Mr Han.

Karate Kid: Legends follows the story of Li (Ben Wang), who has a hard time adjusting to his New York life. Things take an interesting turn when Li decides to enter a karate tournament to help his friend Mia save her family business. The film will be available on Netflix, starting September 27.

The Surfer (Hulu)

Nicholas Cage’s performance in The Surfer, which is a psychological thriller film directed by Lorcan Finnegan, is one of a kind. The movie revolves around a man and the torment he endures as he attempts to surf at Luna Bay with his son. The movie streams on Hulu from September 25, as per Tom’s Guide.

M3GAN 2.0 (Peacock)

This science fiction action film by Gerard Johnstone was the talk of the town in June this year. A sequel to the 2022 film M3GAN, M3GAN 2.0 narrates the story of AMELIA, an android designed for infiltration and assassination missions. After AMELIA escapes US Army colonel Sattler’s control, Gemma (Allison Williams) must revive M3GAN to stop the rogue android.

All of You (Apple TV+)

Get ready to be smitten by Imogen Poots and Jenna Coleman in this science fiction romance drama by William Bridges. All of You, which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on September 26, is about two best friends who are secretly in love with each other.

FAQs:

When will All of You premiere on Apple TV+?

All of You will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 26.

Where can I watch Nicolas Cage’s The Surfer?

You can watch Nicolas Cage’s The Surfer on Hulu from September 25.

Where can I watch Ana de Armas’ Ballerina?

You can watch Ana de Armas’ Ballerina on Starz from September 25.