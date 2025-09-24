Dancing With The Stars Season 34: These two contestants sent home in double elimination

The Dancing with the Stars Season 34, co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, witnessed double elimination this week as all the celebrities and their professional partners made every possible effort towards their journey to bag the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, Parade magazine reported. The show features Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough as the judges. Dancing with the Stars Season 34: These stars were sent home in the double (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing with the Stars Season 34: What happened in Episode 2?

Last week, none of the contestants were sent home during the premiere of the 34th season of the dance reality show. However, in the second episode, titled One-Hit Wonders Night, the judges took into consideration the scores from both the first and second week, with the bottom two contestants getting eliminated from the show. Since two celebrities are out, this means now only 12 remain on the show. This week, the celebs were asked to perform either salsa, quickstep, samba, tango or jive.

Dancing with the Stars: Who got eliminated?

Among the contestants who got eliminated were:

1. Baron Davis (and his partner Britt Stewart)

2. Corey Feldman (and his partner Jenna Johnson)

Feldman, an actor and musician, is famous for his childhood roles in The Goonies and Stand by Me, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

He emerged as the lowest scorer, managing just 24 points out of 50.

Along with his partner Jenna Johnson, Feldman danced the cha cha on the show to Baby Got Back.

On the other hand, Davis, a two-time NBA All-Star, could score only 28 points and tied for 11th place.

Meanwhile, the top scores yet again went to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson. The pair got 22 for their tango performance to Junior Senior's Move Your Feet. Whitney Leavitt and her partner on the show, Mark Ballas, were given 22 points for their cha cha performance to Wild Cherry's Play That Funky Music.

Dancing with the Stars: Who remains in Season 34?

Among the remaining contestants are:

Jen Affleck - Jan Ravnik

Hilaria Baldwin - Gleb Savchenko

Jordan Chiles - Ezra Sosa

Alix Earle - Val Chmerkovskiy

Dylan Efron - Daniella Karagach

Danielle Fishel - Pasha Pashkov

Elaine Hendrix - Alan Bersten

Scott Hoying - Rylee Arnold

Robert Irwin - Witney Carson

Lauren Jauregui - Brandon Armstrong

Whitney Leavitt - Mark Ballas

Andy Richter - Emma Slater

FAQs:

When and where to watch Dancing with the Stars?

New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+.

Where to live stream Dancing with the Stars episodes?

Fans can watch the show on Hulu.