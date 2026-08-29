Where is Goldie Hawn’s grandson Wilder Hudson going to college? Here's all we know
Erinn Bartlett's emotional Instagram post revealed the 19-year-old has moved into college
Goldie Hawn’s family is celebrating a major milestone as her grandson, Wilder Hudson, heads to college. The 19-year-old son of actor Oliver Hudson and actress Erinn Bartlett recently moved into the University of Colorado Boulder. Bartlett shared an emotional Instagram tribute marking both his birthday and his departure from home.
Although Bartlett did not explicitly name the university in her caption, fans quickly noticed her use of the hashtag #GoBuffs, which is the official slogan of the Colorado Buffaloes. This confirmed Wilder’s next destination as the University of Colorado Boulder.
Wilder belongs to one of Hollywood’s best-known entertainment families. His grandmother, Goldie Hawn, and longtime partner Kurt Russell have built a blended family that includes actors Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, and Boston Russell.
Also read: Gladys Knight's husband and ‘family dispute’ in focus as music legend breaks silence after ‘confused’ stage moments
Erinn Bartlett shares emotional farewell
In an Instagram post, Bartlett shared a collection of photographs that showed Wilder's childhood through his teenage years. The images captured his early years to recent family moments before he left for campus.
“This little guy turned 19 yesterday and we moved him into college last week,” Bartlett wrote. “Lots of tears not gonna lie wow… but so happy and proud and excited for you Wildman!! Couldn’t love you more and counting the days till I can hug you and annoy you again. @wilder.hudson #gobuffs"
Oliver Hudson and Bartlett have three children together, Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio. Wilder is the eldest of their children and the latest member of the famous family to begin an independent chapter.
Also read: Who is Milo Yiannopoulos and why was he detained by ICE in Louisiana? Right-wing provocateur faces deportation from US
Goldie Hawn's strong ties to Colorado
The family has long maintained strong ties to Colorado. Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell have often spoken about preferring life in Colorado over California because it offers privacy and a quieter lifestyle away from Hollywood. Wilder’s decision to attend the University of Colorado Boulder continues that family connection to the state.
Moreover, Hawn has frequently spoken about the importance of family and her close relationship with her eight grandchildren. In interviews, the Oscar-winning actress has described becoming a grandmother as one of life’s greatest joys.
Hawn further credited her grandchildren for the inspiration for her children's book The After-School Kindness Crew: Pooch on the Loose #1. “My grandchildren are mine. So I get to say, ‘Okay, I dedicate this,’” she told People.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More