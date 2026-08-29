Where is Goldie Hawn’s grandson Wilder Hudson going to college? Here's all we know

Goldie Hawn’s family is celebrating a major milestone as her grandson, Wilder Hudson, heads to college. The 19-year-old son of actor Oliver Hudson and actress Erinn Bartlett recently moved into the University of Colorado Boulder. Bartlett shared an emotional Instagram tribute marking both his birthday and his departure from home. In an Instagram post, Bartlett shared a collection of photographs that showed Wilder's childhood through his teenage years. (Erinn Bartlett | Instagram)

Although Bartlett did not explicitly name the university in her caption, fans quickly noticed her use of the hashtag #GoBuffs, which is the official slogan of the Colorado Buffaloes. This confirmed Wilder’s next destination as the University of Colorado Boulder.

Wilder belongs to one of Hollywood’s best-known entertainment families. His grandmother, Goldie Hawn, and longtime partner Kurt Russell have built a blended family that includes actors Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, and Boston Russell.

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Erinn Bartlett shares emotional farewell In an Instagram post, Bartlett shared a collection of photographs that showed Wilder's childhood through his teenage years. The images captured his early years to recent family moments before he left for campus.

“This little guy turned 19 yesterday and we moved him into college last week,” Bartlett wrote. “Lots of tears not gonna lie wow… but so happy and proud and excited for you Wildman!! Couldn’t love you more and counting the days till I can hug you and annoy you again. @wilder.hudson #gobuffs"

Oliver Hudson and Bartlett have three children together, Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio. Wilder is the eldest of their children and the latest member of the famous family to begin an independent chapter.