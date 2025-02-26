Will Smith steamy performance and on-stage kiss with India Martínez scandalises internet: ‘It's like someone's dad is…'

Hollywood actor Will Smith has sparked controversy and outrage following a sultry performance with Spanish singer India Martínez at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards ceremony in Miami. Also read: Will Smith confirms Hancock 2; says Dune star Zendaya is in talks to star in superhero film On Thursday, Will joined Spanish singer India Martínez on stage at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami. (Instagram)

The duo’s sultry dynamic has left many questioning the nature of their interaction, with opinions sharply divided on the matter. This comes amidst ongoing discussions about Will’s unconventional marriage with wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

Did Will Smith go too far?

On Thursday, Will joined Spanish singer India Martínez on stage at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami. The Fresh Prince star took to the stage alongside the singer to sing First Love. As they sang together, Will and India danced up close and embraced the sound of the crowd's cheers. They even shared a kiss, which had fans talking. A few backstage photos showed India jumping into Will’s arms and wrapping her legs around his waist.

Duo’s performance spark outrage

Several fans took to the comment section of India's Instagram post to share their thoughts on the connection between the two. Several social media users called Will’s behaviour "inappropriate”.

"This is the worst," one person commented, while another wrote, "Inappropriate, even if it is entertainment."

Others compared the moment to an awkward karaoke performance, with one user adding, "It's like someone's dad’s on karaoke with a drunk local woman”.

"How embarrassing," another said.

"Will is living life and I love to see it," wrote one, while another commented, “Go ahead Will live your life bro!!!”

"This man is an actor and has kissed plenty of women who is [sic] not his wife, he is a paid entertainer this is legit his job," one said. "Let that man live, he's been put through enough," wrote another.

While many slammed the actor, some came to his defense as well. "Jada better let Will Smith have his fun," one X user wrote.

A third wrote, "As much as Jada has done, she better hush her mouth and let Will have this."

About Will Smith’s marriage

Will’s antics come amid ongoing speculation about his unconventional marriage with actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Although the couple revealed in 2023 that they have been separated since 2016, they have never filed for divorce.

According to PEOPLE, the pair “are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” with a source adding, “Call it what you want”.

One insider claimed that while they “have had separate homes for years”, they still consider themselves together. Several reports suggest that Jada Pinkett Smith has her own house near Will Smith’s in California as they work on redefining their relationship.