World's richest TV host has $3 billion net worth, owns a TV channel, is richer than Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson combined

Talk show hosts have come to be among the most influential people in America in the last 50 years. The influence and reach of these primetime talk shows are so high that the faces leading them end up building empires. The richest and most prominent of them all can be counted among the wealthiest people in America, despite coming from a very humble background. (Also read: World's richest musician has $2.5 billion net worth, sold 140 million records; it's not Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Beyonce) The world's richest talk show host has amassed a net worth of $3 billion.

World's richest talk show host

No prizes for guessing that the world's richest talk show host is Oprah Winfrey. The journalist-turned-actor-turned-talk show icon has amassed a net worth of $3 billion, according to Forbes. The new 2025 Forbes Billionaire List puts Oprah at the 1219th spot in the list of the richest people in the world, and among the top 50 in the world of media and entertainment. Interestingly, no other primetime talk show in the world has a net worth even one-sixth that of Oprah, which signifies just how successful she has been in leveraging her successful career to build a media empire.

Oprah Winfrey and Queen Latifah backstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. AFP PHOTO / Al Seib / Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS)(AFP)

Oprah's wealth even dwarfs some of the most successful actors in the world. The net worth of the three richest mainstream actors in the world - Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Shah Rukh Khan - is around $2.3 billion, much less than what Oprah is worth alone.

How Oprah made her billions

Oprah was a TV news anchor from the mid-70s to the mid-80s till she moved Chicago and got her own primetime show. Her appearance in Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple in 1985 raised her stature, earning her an Oscar nomination. The following year, The Oprah Winfrey Show went on air and continued to broadcast till 2011. From the late-80s till it was pulled off the air, the show topped the TV ratings consistently. Oprah soon became an executive producer on the show, reaping profits herself.

The Oprah Winfrey Show gave some memorable moments like Tom Cruise jumping on the couch in 2005.

Forbes notes that "reinvested, the profits from her show, plus profits from films like The Color Purple, Beloved and Selma (which her Harpo Productions co-produced) add up to an estimated more than $2.5 billion." In addition, Oprah also started her own TV channel and invested in other businesses. The host has continued to be on TV in various single-episode or short-run programmes since her show ended. In addition, Forbes adds that "her sprawling real estate portfolio includes homes in California and over a dozen properties, including 2,100 acres of land in Hawaii."