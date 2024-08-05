 Zac Efron shares health update after swimming incident: Happy and healthy | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zac Efron shares health update after swimming incident: Happy and healthy

BySugandha Rawal
Aug 05, 2024 07:08 PM IST

Zac Efron was taken to hospital following a swimming incident at his villa in Spain. The actor planned a visit to Spain because he was in Europe for Olympics.

After experiencing a health scare during his vacation in Spain, Hollywood actor Zac Efron has shared a health update with his fans, reassuring them that he is doing fine and happy. Also read: Zac Efron hospitalised in a ‘swimming incident’ while on vacation: Team provides health update

Zac Efron was last seen in A Family Affair.
Zac Efron was last seen in A Family Affair.

Health update

The actor took to Instagram Stories to share the update on Sunday (August 4).

"Happy and healthy," Zac wrote alongside a photograph of himself lifting weights while lying on top of an exercise ball.

He also expressed gratitude to all his well-wishers who reached out to him after the news of the swimming incident. "Thanks for the well wishes," the star added.

His Insta story.
His Insta story.

It was a tough weekend for the Hollywood star. Zac was staying at a villa in Ibiza when he had a "minor swimming incident" while using the pool on August 2. A representative for the star previously confirmed to People.

What happened

Few days back, Zac got a little health scare during his vacation in Spain. The actor had a little swimming pool incident after which he was immediately admitted to a hospital. He was released soon after as he suffered no major injury and hospital admission was a precautionary measure. The actor planned a visit to Spain because he was already in Europe for the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.

The actor was staying at a villa in Ibiza when the swimming pool incident occurred as he went in for a dip. On Friday night, August 2, he was taken to the hospital only as a precautionary measure. The next morning, Zac was released from the hospital as his rep said, “He is fine.” The rep also reported that it was just a “minor swimming pool” incident at the villa, as reported by the magazine.

Zac’s work report

It has been a busy year for the actor. He was seen in The Iron Claw, and Ricky Stanicky. Last he was seen in rom-com alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King, A Family Affair. Next, Zac will appear in Three Men and a Baby, a remake of the 1987 film, and the thriller Famous — both of which are currently in pre-production.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Zac Efron shares health update after swimming incident: Happy and healthy
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On