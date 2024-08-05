Zac Efron shares health update after swimming incident: Happy and healthy

After experiencing a health scare during his vacation in Spain, Hollywood actor Zac Efron has shared a health update with his fans, reassuring them that he is doing fine and happy. Also read: Zac Efron hospitalised in a ‘swimming incident’ while on vacation: Team provides health update Zac Efron was last seen in A Family Affair.

Health update

The actor took to Instagram Stories to share the update on Sunday (August 4).

"Happy and healthy," Zac wrote alongside a photograph of himself lifting weights while lying on top of an exercise ball.

He also expressed gratitude to all his well-wishers who reached out to him after the news of the swimming incident. "Thanks for the well wishes," the star added.

His Insta story.

It was a tough weekend for the Hollywood star. Zac was staying at a villa in Ibiza when he had a "minor swimming incident" while using the pool on August 2. A representative for the star previously confirmed to People.

What happened

Few days back, Zac got a little health scare during his vacation in Spain. The actor had a little swimming pool incident after which he was immediately admitted to a hospital. He was released soon after as he suffered no major injury and hospital admission was a precautionary measure. The actor planned a visit to Spain because he was already in Europe for the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.

The actor was staying at a villa in Ibiza when the swimming pool incident occurred as he went in for a dip. On Friday night, August 2, he was taken to the hospital only as a precautionary measure. The next morning, Zac was released from the hospital as his rep said, “He is fine.” The rep also reported that it was just a “minor swimming pool” incident at the villa, as reported by the magazine.

Zac’s work report

It has been a busy year for the actor. He was seen in The Iron Claw, and Ricky Stanicky. Last he was seen in rom-com alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King, A Family Affair. Next, Zac will appear in Three Men and a Baby, a remake of the 1987 film, and the thriller Famous — both of which are currently in pre-production.