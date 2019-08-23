entertainment

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:51 IST

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, having starred in several box office hits since making his debut in the year 2000, with the blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik is the son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and has appeared in multiple films directed by him, most notably the Krrish series of superhero films. One of the highest paid actors in the Hindi film industry, Hrithik also starred in one of Bollywood’s first crossover films, Kites, which was produced by Hollywood film-director Brett Ratner.

Over the years, Hrithik has established himself as an action star, who is regarded as one of the finest dancers in the industry. He has starred in box office hits such as Mission Kashmir, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar and Bang Bang. More recently, he has diversified into more dramatic roles, such as a quadriplegic magician in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish, for which he was nominated for a Filmfare award. The actor has won six Filmfare awards.

His most recent release was the drama Super 30, a biopic on Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film has emerged as a major box office hit, having made close to Rs 150 crore at the India box office. Hrithik will next appear in the ambitious action adventure, War, which also stars Tiger Shroff.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:51 IST