It’s extremely difficult to live without family: Mouni Roy

entertainment

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:54 IST

“We’re living in the scariest of times. I believe that it’s a shock to the whole world. But we’re in it together,” says Mouni Roy who believes that the health crisis will give everyone a reality check and teach them to not take the nature for granted. She explains, “We had to slow down because that’s what the nature required us to. We’ve to help each other by staying in. I hope that we don’t go back to our old ways and enter the new world as changed individuals.”

She’s making the most of the lockdown and has gotten back to her hobbies that were a major part of her growing up years. “There’s so much time and so I decided to pick up a brush. I started with doing my seven and four-year-old nephews’ arts and crafts homework. Apart from that, I’m learning new recipes from my sister and brother-in-law who are really good cooks,” she shares.

She has also been begun reading, an activity that her busy work schedule doesn’t let her do. She says, “I’m trying to read as many books as possible. I, however, feel like a lousy reader because I haven’t been able to finish the list of books that I had set out to read.”

Shoots have been postponed indefinitely but Roy is calm. She urges everyone “to focus on the present and not think too much about the future”. She elaborates, “The crisis that we’re in right now is may get further prolonged unless we find a cure or a vaccination. It’s not the right time to think if our upcoming projects will be affected or not. The world economy is in crisis. I hope we come out stronger and wiser and soon.”

The Made In China (2019) actor says that though she has been living away from her family all these years, the lockdown is a particularly making her home-sick. “It’s extremely difficult to live without family. I miss them every single day. I’ve my bouts of crying. We speak on phone calls and video calls. Thankfully Cooch Behar (West Bengal) is still safe,” she says.