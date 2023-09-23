News / Entertainment / John Woo's Silent Night gets a release date: Learn the cast, storyline and more

John Woo's Silent Night gets a release date: Learn the cast, storyline and more

ByJahanvi Sharma
Sep 23, 2023 09:21 PM IST

Lionsgate has announced the release date of the much-awaited John Woo movie, Silent Night. Get all the deets about it's release date, cast and much more here.

Mark the date and book your tickets!

Silent Night, Director John Woo's upcoming action movie is all set to open in theatres this December.
Silent Night is John Woo's second release in American theatres, with 2003's Paycheck being the first.

Silent Night: Release Date

Lionsgate has announced that the much-awaited movie will be released on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Silent Night: The cast revealed

Starring Joel Kinnaman from Suicide Squad, Scott Mescudi from MaXXXine, Harold Torres from Run Coyote Run and Catalina Sandino Moreno from Ballerina the movie seems to be an exciting thriller of revenge.

Silent Night: The storyline

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes the gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve.”

“While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, Kinnaman makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son’s death,” continues the synopsis.

“Full of Woo’s signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral thrill-a-minute storytelling,” it claims.

The movie has been directed by John from a screenplay by Robert Archer Lynn, who has also written the script.

Alongside John, the film has Christina Mercuri, Lori Tilkin deFelice, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee as its producers.

According to Deadline, an entertainment magazine, the movie does not have dialogues.

How John manages to still attract audiences to theatres will be a sight to see.

John Woo's Hollywood directorial career

John Woo is a Hong Kong filmmaker who first debuted in Hollywood with the movie Paycheck starring Ben Affleck and Aaron Eckhart in 2003.

The 76-year-old filmmaker has also directed famous Hollywood successes such as Face/Off, Mission Impossible 2 and Windtalkers.

He is known for movies that involve Hong Kong-style martial arts such as A Better Tomorrow and The Killer.

