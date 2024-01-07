close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Judith Light wins first Primetime Emmy for guest role in 'Poker Face'

Judith Light wins first Primetime Emmy for guest role in 'Poker Face'

ANI |
Jan 07, 2024 02:07 PM IST

American actor Judith Light's win of her first Primetime Emmy at the 75th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night was a turning point in her career, according to People.

Los Angeles [US], January 7 (ANI): American actor Judith Light's win of her first Primetime Emmy at the 75th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night was a turning point in her career, according to People.

HT Image
HT Image

She won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in Peacock's 'Poker Face'.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The category also included Ted Lasso standouts Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles and Harriet Walter, as well as Quinta Brunson for her gig hosting Saturday Night Live and Taraji P. Henson for Abbott Elementary.

"What a way to start a new year!" Light exclaimed during her brief acceptance speech.

In addition to thanking her fellow nominees, Light--who won two Daytime Emmys in 1980 and 1981 for outstanding lead actress for her work on the ABC soap opera 'One Life to Life'--praised the creators of Poker Face for creating a memorable character in Irene Smothers, a resident of a retirement home and one half of a duo with S. Epatha Merkerson that had a taste for murder.

"This win is everything. It's about this Academy, which has acknowledged me in this way," she told the press afterwards. "I've been in the business a long time, so this is quite a gift. ... For so many areas of my life, it means so many different things."

This was Light's fifth Primetime Emmy nomination, having previously been nominated three times for outstanding supporting actress in Transparent, as well as outstanding guest actress in a comedy series in 2007 for Ugly Betty, reported People. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out