Kajol records ‘disinterested’ Yug's video for his 15th birthday; Ajay Devgn gives son a hug: ‘My strongest critic’

Actor-couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn on Saturday shared posts on their respective Instagram accounts as they wished their son Yug Devgan on his 15th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a video featuring herself, Ajay Devgn and Yug. Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared posts for Yug on Instagram.

Kajol wishes Yug with a sweet video

In the video, the trio walked outdoors in formal outfits. Kajol panned her camera towards her son as she said, "Yug, video!" He looked at the camera, gave a nod, made a face, and turned away. Ajay too looked at the phone. The brief video ended with Kajol smiling, looking into the camera.

Sharing the video, Kajol wrote, "Touchdown on 15 today for Yug Devgan! Hoping my cool boy always remains kind and wonderful.. #happybirthday #mybaby #grownup (face holding back tears emoji)." Reacting to the video, a person said, "Every son when mom shoots at the wrong time." A comment read, "Her son is not in the mood for video." " Sooo disinterested Yug is!" an Instagram user said.

Ajay gives Yug a hug

Ajay shared a picture with Yug as they sat on a couch outdoors. The actor hugged his son as he rested his head on his chest. The actor wrote, “My strongest critic and my softest corner…happy birthday, my boy (red heart emoji) love you lots…@yug_dvgn.” A fan said, “This has to be the sweetest father and son.” A comment read, “Happy Birthday, little Singham.”

About Kajol and Ajay

Kajol and Ajay started dating in 1994, and the two married in 1999. The actors also have a daughter named Nysa Devgan, who was born on April 20, 2003. Yug was born in 2010.

About Kajol and Ajay's upcoming projects

Kajol is gearing up for her upcoming talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Twinkle Khanna. The show will premiere on September 25, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday. Kajol is set to star in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 as well as the upcoming Prabhu Deva-starrer Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

Ajay recently wrapped up the filming of Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4. It will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand. Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Ajay and Yug will lend their voices to the Hindi version of Jackie Chan's Karate Kid: Legends. While Ajay will voice Jackie's iconic character, Mr Han, Yug makes his much-anticipated debut as Li Fong, the film's lead character originally played by Ben Wang.